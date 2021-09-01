Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winterville, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Winterville

Posted by 
Winterville (GA) Weather Channel
Winterville (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WINTERVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bjJFSfv00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Winterville (GA) Weather Channel

Winterville (GA) Weather Channel

Winterville, GA
75
Followers
562
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winterville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Winterville, GAPosted by
Winterville (GA) Weather Channel

Winterville is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(WINTERVILLE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Winterville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy