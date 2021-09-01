Cancel
Morganfield, KY

Tuesday rain in Morganfield: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MORGANFIELD, KY) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Morganfield Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morganfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bjJFRnC00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

