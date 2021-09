Now that Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence has been out for a couple of weeks, we have a pretty firm grasp on some of the best weapons to pick up in the arena. With the slew of updates that came along with the season release, many weapons got various nerfs and buffs that definitely shifted them in or out of the S Tier. We are here to tell you the 10 best weapons to look for in the apex games. This list is in no particular order, so if you see any of these weapons on the ground, it’s probably a good bet. Note that care package weapons are not included on our list due to their obvious power.