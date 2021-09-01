Cancel
Pevely, MO

Weather Forecast For Pevely

Posted by 
Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PEVELY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

