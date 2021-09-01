Weather Forecast For Pevely
PEVELY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
