Camano Island, WA

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Camano Island

Posted by 
Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CAMANO ISLAND, WA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Camano Island, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Camano Island:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0bjJEnMv00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel

