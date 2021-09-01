Cancel
Hazel Park, MI

Hazel Park Daily Weather Forecast

HAZEL PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bjJEh4Z00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

