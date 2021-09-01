Jump on Mohave Valley’s rainy forecast today

(MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mohave Valley Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mohave Valley:

Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 102 °F, low 79 °F Windy: 21 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 78 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 79 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.