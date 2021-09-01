Weather Forecast For Braddock
BRADDOCK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0