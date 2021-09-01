Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, IN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Austin (IN) Weather Channel
Austin (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(AUSTIN, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Austin Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Austin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bjJENc900

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Austin (IN) Weather Channel

Austin (IN) Weather Channel

Austin, IN
118
Followers
561
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy