Daily Weather Forecast For Edcouch
EDCOUCH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 77 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 78 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
