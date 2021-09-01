Cancel
Edcouch, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Edcouch

Edcouch (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

EDCOUCH, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0bjJEJ5F00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 78 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

