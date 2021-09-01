3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Bowling Green

(BOWLING GREEN, MO.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Bowling Green, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bowling Green:

Tuesday, August 31 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.