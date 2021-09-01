Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, NC

Weather Forecast For Plymouth

Posted by 
Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel
Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PLYMOUTH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bjJE1HQ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel

Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel

Plymouth, NC
132
Followers
561
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Plymouth, NCPosted by
Plymouth (NC) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Plymouth — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PLYMOUTH, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Plymouth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy