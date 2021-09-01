Weather Forecast For Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
