Whittier, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Whittier

Posted by 
Whittier (NC) Weather Channel
Whittier (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bjJDynT00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Whittier (NC) Weather Channel

Whittier (NC) Weather Channel

Whittier, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

