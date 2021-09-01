4-Day Weather Forecast For Whittier
WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
