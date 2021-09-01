Cancel
Lakeville, MA

Lakeville Weather Forecast

Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel
Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LAKEVILLE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bjJDxuk00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel

Lakeville (MA) Weather Channel

Lakeville, MA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

