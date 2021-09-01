Elkview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
