Elkview, WV

Elkview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Elkview (WV) Weather Channel
Elkview (WV) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ELKVIEW, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bjJDw2100

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Elkview (WV) Weather Channel

Elkview (WV) Weather Channel

Elkview, WV
