Tuesday set for rain in Rex — 3 ways to make the most of it

(REX, GA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Rex Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rex:

Tuesday, August 31 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.