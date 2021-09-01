Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Lake, IN

Cedar Lake is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Cedar Lake (IN) Weather Channel
Cedar Lake (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CEDAR LAKE, IN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cedar Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bjJDsV700

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cedar Lake (IN) Weather Channel

Cedar Lake (IN) Weather Channel

Cedar Lake, IN
101
Followers
558
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Lake, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Cedar Lake, INPosted by
Cedar Lake (IN) Weather Channel

Cedar Lake Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cedar Lake: Monday, August 30: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 31: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, September 1: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, September 2: Sunny

Comments / 0

Community Policy