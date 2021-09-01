Quarryville Daily Weather Forecast
QUARRYVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 2
Rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
