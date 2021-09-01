Cancel
Vanceboro, NC

Vanceboro Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Vanceboro (NC) Weather Channel
Vanceboro (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

VANCEBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bjJDnKi00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vanceboro (NC) Weather Channel

Vanceboro (NC) Weather Channel

Vanceboro, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

