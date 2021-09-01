Vanceboro Weather Forecast

VANCEBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.