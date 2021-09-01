Cancel
Dry Ridge, KY

Dry Ridge Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel
Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DRY RIDGE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bjJDmRz00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel

Dry Ridge (KY) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

