Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Pittsburg, TN

South Pittsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel
South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bjJDlZG00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel

South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel

South Pittsburg, TN
170
Followers
558
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Pittsburg, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy