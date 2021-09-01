South Pittsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
