Totowa, NJ

Daily Weather Forecast For Totowa

Totowa (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

TOTOWA, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bjJDjno00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Posted by
Totowa is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(TOTOWA, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Totowa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

