Daily Weather Forecast For Totowa

TOTOWA, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



