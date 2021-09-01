Cancel
Edinburg, VA

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel
Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(EDINBURG, VA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Edinburg, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Edinburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bjJDfGu00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel

Edinburg (VA) Weather Channel

Edinburg, VA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

