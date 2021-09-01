Pollock Pines Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POLLOCK PINES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
