Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slatington, PA

Slatington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Slatington (PA) Weather Channel
Slatington (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SLATINGTON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bjJDdVS00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Slatington (PA) Weather Channel

Slatington (PA) Weather Channel

Slatington, PA
103
Followers
557
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slatington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Slatington, PAPosted by
Slatington (PA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(SLATINGTON, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Slatington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy