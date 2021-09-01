Port Royal Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PORT ROYAL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
