Rainy forecast for Moore? Jump on it!

(MOORE, SC) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Moore Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moore:

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.