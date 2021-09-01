Cancel
Federalsburg, MD

Federalsburg Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Federalsburg (MD) Weather Channel
Federalsburg (MD) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FEDERALSBURG, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bjJDP6A00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

