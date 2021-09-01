Federalsburg Daily Weather Forecast
FEDERALSBURG, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
