Pocomoke City, MD

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel
Pocomoke City (MD) Weather Channel
(POCOMOKE CITY, MD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Pocomoke City Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pocomoke City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bjJDOSf00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

