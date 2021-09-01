Willow Street Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WILLOW STREET, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then rain overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 2
Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0