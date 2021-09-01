Weather Forecast For Waterford
WATERFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0