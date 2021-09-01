Cancel
Waterford, WI

Weather Forecast For Waterford

Waterford (WI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WATERFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bjJDKvl00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Take advantage of Monday sun in Waterford

(WATERFORD, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Waterford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

