Weather Forecast For Waterford

WATERFORD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, September 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.