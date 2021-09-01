Daily Weather Forecast For Wheelersburg
WHEELERSBURG, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
