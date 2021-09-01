Clarksburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLARKSBURG, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 2
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0