Lancaster, KY

Weather Forecast For Lancaster

Lancaster (KY) Weather Channel
LANCASTER, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bjJDEdP00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy Fog

    • High 70 °F, low 66 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Lancaster

(LANCASTER, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lancaster. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

