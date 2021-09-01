Daily Weather Forecast For Sellersville
SELLERSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0