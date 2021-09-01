Daily Weather Forecast For Sellersville

SELLERSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly cloudy during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.