Littleton, NH

Littleton Weather Forecast

Littleton (NH) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bjJDCrx00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Littleton, NH
Littleton (NH) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(LITTLETON, NH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Littleton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Littleton, NH
Littleton (NH) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Littleton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LITTLETON, NH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Littleton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

