Littleton Weather Forecast
LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0