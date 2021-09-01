Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Platte City, MO

Platte City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Platte City (MO) Weather Channel
Platte City (MO) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PLATTE CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bjJDBzE00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Platte City (MO) Weather Channel

Platte City (MO) Weather Channel

Platte City, MO
101
Followers
557
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Platte City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Platte City, MOPosted by
Platte City (MO) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Platte City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PLATTE CITY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Platte City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy