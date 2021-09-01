Platte City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PLATTE CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
