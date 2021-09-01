4-Day Weather Forecast For Vidalia

VIDALIA, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



