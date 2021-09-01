Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canutillo, TX

Canutillo Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0bjJD9J100

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Canutillo, TX
88
Followers
549
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canutillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy