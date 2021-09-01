Canutillo Daily Weather Forecast

CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, September 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 9 mph



