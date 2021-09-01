Canutillo Daily Weather Forecast
CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
