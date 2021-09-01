Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, FL

Tuesday rain in Dover: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Dover (FL) Weather Channel
Dover (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(DOVER, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dover Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dover:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bjJD8QI00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dover (FL) Weather Channel

Dover (FL) Weather Channel

Dover, FL
62
Followers
560
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Dover, FLPosted by
Dover (FL) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Dover

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dover: Monday, September 6: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, September 7: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, September 8: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, September 9: Scattered

Comments / 0

Community Policy