Daily Weather Forecast For Olney
OLNEY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0