Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olney, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Olney

Posted by 
Olney (IL) Weather Channel
Olney (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

OLNEY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bjJD4tO00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Olney (IL) Weather Channel

Olney (IL) Weather Channel

Olney, IL
191
Followers
561
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olney, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Olney, ILPosted by
Olney (IL) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Olney — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OLNEY, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Olney. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Olney, ILPosted by
Olney (IL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Olney

(OLNEY, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Olney. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy