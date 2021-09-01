4-Day Weather Forecast For Wayland

WAYLAND, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



