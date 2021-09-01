Cancel
Gloucester City, NJ

Gloucester City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Gloucester City (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bjJCu5W00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

