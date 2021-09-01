Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

America's big experiment with expanded unemployment is ending. Meet the people who transformed their lives with the government's help during the pandemic.

By Anna Cooban,Juliana Kaplan
Posted by 
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9TwL_0bjJCqYc00
Bekah Bestlovey at her farm, which her benefits helped subsidize.

Bekah Bestlovey

For more than a year, America experimented with a much larger social safety net than any it's ever had before.

After the world and the economy shut down in March 2020, former President Donald Trump signed into law programs put forward by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to funnel billions of dollars in support to impacted Americans. A pandemic necessitated a helping hand like we've never seen before.

Residents got several rounds of stimulus checks and unemployment insurance was massively beefed up and expanded , allowing gig workers and other self-employed workers to collect for the first time. Uneven, or paltry, weekly payments set by states became more robust and equal , enough for millions of Americans to come out of a deadly pandemic economically intact, or better. In addition to financial benefits, Congress issued a nation-wide eviction ban to help renters keep their homes as the coronavirus swept the country.

Those benefits helped rescue the economy , as personal income for some skyrocketed , with savings as a share of disposable income hitting a record high and spending booming as the economy reopened.

Of course, recovery was still uneven, and many struggled to receive the benefits they were entitled to. Only 11% of the $46 billion in rental aid from Biden's stimulus reached tenants by the end of July. Overburdened and neglected unemployment systems failed in many states. A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis found that people in half of the country received their checks "unacceptably" slowly in the summer of 2020. Another half of the country has cut off the aid early: 26 states ended it starting in June, 25 of them governed by Republicans.

Now a cliff's edge looms for the other half, as the country contends with a new surge in Covid cases due to the Delta variant . The Supreme Court just struck down President Biden's attempt at extending the eviction ban, putting 750,000 households at risk . Biden has said that the $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits - part of his $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package - will expire on Labor Day, September 6.

An estimated 7.5 million workers are currently on federal programs that expand both who's eligible for benefits and how long they can receive them, according to a report from the left-leaning Century Foundation, and another 20 million are getting the federal boost to unemployment, according to the People's Policy Project .

Here are some of their stories.

Unemployment benefits allowed some to gain new skills

Daniel Millard, 27, filed for unemployment insurance in March last year after his employer, a restaurant in Philadelphia, temporarily closed its doors. The $300 weekly boost to his state benefits, coupled with six months of rent relief, enabled him to save around $5,000 and pay off his credit card debt.

The extra time also allowed Millard to enroll in a full-time online political science bachelor's program at Pennsylvania State University last summer, and he ultimately completed a degree he had dropped in 2014.

"I realized that in the last six years, I hadn't made headway in figuring out what I wanted from life because I was spending so much time and effort just trying to keep my head above water," Millard told Insider.

He added that the federal support had "fundamentally changed" his life for the better, and he plans to attend law school in the fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsjGa_0bjJCqYc00
Daniel Millard has spent the past 17 months completing a bachelor's degree.

Daniel Millard

Others used benefits to become more entrepreneurial

Michael Barber, 35, from Pennsylvania, told Insider that unemployment insurance helped him build his activewear business, Golden Star Yoga.

"I was able to grow the business because simply, UI paid me more than my prior job," Barber said.

Barber said he had earned $430 a week in his factory job after taxes, but received $565 a week while on unemployment insurance - a boost that helped him invest in equipment to package and brand his clothes.

"I've seen a steady uptick in clients. All because I was able to offer more styles to customers, and I was able to assert my vision more into the branding aspect of the business," he said.

"I wouldn't have been able to do this without the time that I've gained, or the extra money coming in."

He said he plans to take up part-time work, perhaps as a courier for Doordash or Uber Eats, after his benefits expire next month.

The early cutoff delayed the hopes and dreams of some jobless people trying to get on their feet

Bekah Bestlovey, 38, had dreamed of starting an organic farm after she and her wife relocated back to their native state of Ohio six years ago.

In April 2020, after Bestlovey took a leave of absence from her job at a grocery chain, she and her wife decided this was the time to actually start their dream business and they "put everything we had into beginning our farm."

They already had goats and a garden. But they got more seeds a small irrigation system, and a small flock of chickens. They started making limited sales last year , and were getting ready to ramp it up this year. A big priority was expanding access to fresh produce and farming; they wanted to create a CSA program where those who could afford a full box of produce would be able to help subsidize boxes for lower-income individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bZo4_0bjJCqYc00
Produce packed for market from Bekah's farm.

Bekah Bestlovey

During the fall, when they weren't going to be making sales on the farm, Bestlovey picked up a census enumerator job through which she qualified for unemployment benefits. She started to receive the additional $300 weekly.

But they live in Ohio, one of the 26 states that opted out of the federal benefits early. The extra $300 ended on June 26 in their state, months before the scheduled September cut-off.

"Without that extra income coming in, it means that basically we are immediately in a position where we're not sure how we're going to pay next month's living bills, like our mortgage and our utilities," Bestlovey said. "I mean, I think probably all new business owners feel this way, but we're feeling a bit of a crunch just trying to get this fledgling business off the ground."

She and her wife have taken up delivering newspapers to help bring in a little money.

Finding a new job is not an easy task for everyone, despite lots of vacancies

Some experts and economists have argued it's too early to end benefits. Progressive politicians and economists have said - along with the White House - that the widespread adoption of benefits during the pandemic shows the need for a more permanent reform. Republican governors have cited a record number of job vacancies as a major reason behind their decision to cut benefits early. But they are ending across the country, and states aren't rushing to fill the void .

But the calculus for some is more than just money. Nancy Allen, 70, is a substitute teacher and tutor in Ohio; she had already officially retired, but before the pandemic was working both jobs in conjunction with Social Security benefits to make ends meet. She lost both.

She said she's on a federal program that expands how long workers can receive benefits, so she will be one of the 7.5 million that loses those benefits in September.

"It's not a matter of me not working. I was looking forward to just going back to work in the fall," Allen said. "And now with this pandemic spreading through the Delta variants, they may not even have school in the fall. I work with elementary kids that they don't have a vaccination for. So again, what am I to do?"

Arindrajit Dube, an economics professor at University of Massachusetts Amherst and one of the authors on the recent analysis, said that for every eight workers who ended up losing their benefits earlier this summer, just one found a new job. The job market is competitive, and about to get more so.

"I think a lot of people aren't just being lazy," Bestlovey said of reliance on the benefits. "They're seeing this as a new start or a time to do something different. It's probably far better for their mental health."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meet The People#House#Senate#Americans#The Federal Reserve Bank#Republicans#Covid#The Supreme Court#Century Foundation#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
U.S. PoliticsBusiness Insider

7.5 million workers just lost their unemployment benefits and Biden didn't step in: 'I'm very, very angry because this is an attempt, in my opinion, to force us all back to work in low paying jobs'

Around 7.5 million Americans lost their unemployment benefits over the weekend. The end of federal pandemic-era unemployment marks one of the biggest fiscal cliffs ever. Many workers say it's too early as Delta rages, but federal and local governments aren't stepping up. See more stories on Insider's business page. A...
Economyhngn.com

Millions of Jobless Americans Can Take Advantage of Other Financial Aids Despite Expiration of Unemployment Benefits

Two key unemployment compensation programs have expired, leaving millions of people with few economic choices as a result of the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. In a recently published article in Associated Press, on Monday, two important initiatives came to an end. One offered assistance to self-employed and gig workers while the other offered benefits to individuals who had been unemployed for more than six months. In addition, the $300 weekly supplementary unemployment compensation offered by the Biden administration expired on Monday also.
Economyalabamanews.net

Labor Day Brings an End to Federal $300 Weekly Unemployment Boost

Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans. Two primary anchors of the government’s COVID protection package are ending or have recently ended. The $300 weekly jobless benefit boost will stop Monday, affecting an estimated 8.9 million people. In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey announced in May that...
Economymprnews.org

Millions lose jobless benefits Monday. It doesn't mean they'll be rushing back to work

Emergency unemployment benefits expire nationwide on Monday, ending an important safety-net program that millions of Americans have been relying on during the pandemic. At last count, more than 12 million people were receiving some form of unemployment aid. Most will be cut off entirely after Monday. The rest will see their benefits reduced by $300 per week.
EconomyPosted by
FOX2Now

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Minimum wage would be $26 an hour if it had grown in line with productivity

The federal minimum wage in the U.S. has remained glued at $7.25 an hour for the last 12 years, the longest stretch without a boost since it was first adopted in 1938. Yet there's another revealing figure that underscores how the minimum wage — created by Congress after the Great Depression as a way to ensure that Americans were fairly paid for their labor — has failed to keep up with the times.
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

$15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As we mark Labor Day, an occasion that celebrates workers, the country is in the throes of what some consider a labor shortage. After widespread recognition of the risks frontline workers undertake and the protections they need, companies in traditionally low-wage industries are struggling to hire, and workers are leaving jobs at record rates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy