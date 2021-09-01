Weather Forecast For Whiting
WHITING, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
