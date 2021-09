The Timber Creek Boy’s Golf team officially started their season off at Eagle Creek Golf Club against Lake Nona High School this afternoon. The Lions out-dualed the Wolves 150 – 164 with a trio of players who scored 37 (+1). For the Wolves, it was an impressive showing by 3 Freshman, led by Brady Coffin; who went out with a personal best 38 (+2) and a huge Eagle putt on the last hole. After a great drive off the 9th tee, Coffin found himself 252 yards out on his 2nd shot and was able to land an incredible 5-wood on to the green. He then followed it up with his Eagle putt.