Oakdale, LA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Oakdale

Oakdale (LA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(OAKDALE, LA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Oakdale, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakdale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bjJCcRg00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

