New to Disney Plus in September

September on Amazon Prime Video brings a new Cinderella, The Voyeurs, and a curation for Hispanic Heritage Month. September brings new Amazon Originals including Cinderella (2021), a modern movie musical with a bold take on the classic fairy tale starring Camila Cabello; LuLaRich, a four-part investigative docu-series examining the billion-dollar leggings empire; The Voyeurs (2021), an exotic thriller starring Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith; Do, Re & Mi, a new children’s animated series for preschoolers starring Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn, and Luke Youngblood as three best birdie buddies; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (2021), the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End; The Mad Women’s Ball, based on the French novel Le bal des folles by Victoria Mas and directed by and starring Mélanie Laurent; and the final season of Goliath, the legal drama series starring Billy Bob Thornton.
Comments / 0