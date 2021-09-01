Cancel
Roosevelt, NY

Make the most of a cloudy Tuesday in Roosevelt with these activities

Posted by 
Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel
Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ROOSEVELT, NY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roosevelt:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bjJCMWA00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel

Roosevelt (NY) Weather Channel

Roosevelt, NY
