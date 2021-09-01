Cancel
Fox Lake, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Fox Lake

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel
FOX LAKE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bjJC5b400

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

Fox Lake is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(FOX LAKE, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fox Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

